Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

NYSE GE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,561,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

