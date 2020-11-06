Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 3,638 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

CVX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,460. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.