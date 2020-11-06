Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.92. 24,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.