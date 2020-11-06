Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.72. 17,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,087. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average of $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

