Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.