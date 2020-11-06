Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.76. 17,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

