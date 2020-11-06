Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,399 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $260,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 205,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

NYSE USB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.