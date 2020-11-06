Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AbbVie by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 970,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,997,000 after purchasing an additional 194,210 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,179. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.