Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.30. 50,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

