Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $378,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,442,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

