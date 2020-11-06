Raymond James Boosts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $25.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,464. The company has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.