Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $105.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,832. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.