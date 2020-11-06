Raymond James Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $365.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

HubSpot stock traded up $54.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,196. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $337.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

