Raymond James Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $335.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

NYSE:BABA opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.29. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

