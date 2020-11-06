Raymond James Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $32.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE AX opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

