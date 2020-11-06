Raymond James Increases Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $20.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. 6,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 217,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wabash National by 170.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 650,139 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 218.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 627,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

