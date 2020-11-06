Raymond James Raises TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $44.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

TPI Composites stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 21,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

