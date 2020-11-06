Raymond James Trims Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price to $63.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 376,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,036,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.