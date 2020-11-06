Raymond James Trims OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Target Price to $19.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $896.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

