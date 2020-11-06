Raymond James Trims PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Target Price to $35.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

PETQ stock traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $26.23. 37,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $876.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

