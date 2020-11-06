(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

RDS.A stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.A) has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

