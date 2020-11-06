RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.64. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMAX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.