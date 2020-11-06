RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.154-1.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.RealPage also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,223 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,978. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

