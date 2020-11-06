RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $292-296 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.09 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.94 EPS.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,383. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other RealPage news, EVP Michael Britti sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $598,494.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,329,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,223 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,978 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.