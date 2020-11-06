Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

