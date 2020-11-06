Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.37-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16. Republic Services also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.37-3.40 EPS.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

