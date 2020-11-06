RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit