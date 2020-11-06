Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) vs. Forward Air (OTCMKTS:FWRD) Head to Head Survey

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forward Air and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 1 0 2.33 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forward Air currently has a consensus price target of $65.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 3.91% 10.39% 5.63% Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Air and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.41 billion 1.29 $87.10 million $3.04 21.69 Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.04 -$340.94 million N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Air beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. It also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool segment offers pool distribution services comprising managing high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive products to various destinations through a network of terminals. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

