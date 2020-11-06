Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.12. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $255.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $1,681,249. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.