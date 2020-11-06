Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $260.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $236.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,885.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

