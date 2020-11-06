Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Ambarella stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $260,103.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

