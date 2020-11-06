Royal Bank of Canada Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to $3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.