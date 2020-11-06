Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.10 ($104.82).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

SAF opened at €99.86 ($117.48) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €89.73 and a 200 day moving average of €90.11. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.