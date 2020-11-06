salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 167,505 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $69,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,772 shares of company stock worth $166,577,874. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

