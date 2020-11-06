SEB Equity Research Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Neutral

SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

