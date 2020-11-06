Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and Optimum Care (NYSE:OPMC) Critical Survey

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and Optimum Care (OTCMKTS:OPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Select Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Optimum Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Select Medical and Optimum Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 1 1 4 0 2.50 Optimum Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Medical presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Select Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Medical is more favorable than Optimum Care.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Medical and Optimum Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.45 billion 0.58 $148.45 million $1.24 18.90 Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Optimum Care.

Volatility and Risk

Select Medical has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optimum Care has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and Optimum Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 3.09% 18.57% 2.54% Optimum Care N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Select Medical beats Optimum Care on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. Its Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The company's Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. Its Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational medicine, physical therapy, and consumer health services, as well as provides veterans' healthcare services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states; 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states; 1,740 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia; and 521 occupational health centers, 131 onsite clinics at employer worksites, and 32 Department of Veterans Affairs CBOCs in 43 states. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Optimum Care

Optimum Care Corporation provides healthcare services. The company offers various inpatient and partial hospitalization behavioral health services for patients with acute mental illness through a network of affiliated hospitals, medical centers, and community mental health centers. It also provides assisted living services in a resort atmosphere. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

