Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.32 ($45.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

