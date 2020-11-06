Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 163.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.