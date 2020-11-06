Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $2,310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $630,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 230.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 693,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 51.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

