Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie cut Sino Biopharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sino Biopharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

