Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.85.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.