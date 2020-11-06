Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SND. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.09.

Shares of SND opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

