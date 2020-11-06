Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $240.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.59.

ANET stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $736,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,272,689. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

