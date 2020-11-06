Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $299,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,695 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $310,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.1% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

