SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to $30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $14.73 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

