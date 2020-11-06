Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solaredge Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.44.

SEDG stock opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

