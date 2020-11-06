Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit