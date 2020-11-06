Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.
NYSE:SPB opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
