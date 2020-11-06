Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

