Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 24,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 199,426 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 778,429 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 640,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

