Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Purchases $18,540.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Matthew Oristano bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,585.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Oristano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Matthew Oristano bought 1,000 shares of Spok stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460.00.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Spok Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spok by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spok by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Spok by 510.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 152,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

